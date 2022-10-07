Jobless claims rise, gas price low is probably ending

NewDealdemocrat | October 7, 2022 7:01 am



– by New Deal democrat

Initial jobless claims may have ended their recent downtrend.

Initial claims rose 19,000 to 219,000 from last week’s 5 month low. The 4 week average rose 250 from its 4 month low to 206,500. Continuing claims, which lag somewhat, increased 15,000 to 1,361,000:

The downtrend of the past 2 months was almost certainly a positive side-effect of lower gas prices. But in the past 2.5 weeks, according to GasBuddy, gas prices have risen over $.20/gallon. With OPEC deliberately cutting back production in order to cause a shortage in Europe and the US this winter (to aid Russia), it is very likely that gas prices will continue to rise again. If so, I expect jobless claims to rise again as well.

In the meantime, I have more I want to say about the economy in advance of tomorrow’s job report, which I’ll post later this morning.

