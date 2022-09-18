Weekly Indicators for September 12 – 16 at Seeking Alpha

NewDealdemocrat | September 18, 2022 11:00 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Gas prices have continued to decline, with almost the entire Ukraine war spike gone. Meanwhile Tuesday’s core CPI reading sent the bond market into a tizzy, with interest rates going back up to their highs.

The decline in gas prices is good news for the immediate short term. But the increase in interest rates just adds to the evidence that a 2023 recession is likely.

Suddenly there are a lot of things for me to write about; including not just if there will be a recession, but also how deep and how long it might be. The longer the Fed goes on raising rates, the more I think it may turn into a bad, deep recession.

