Peter Dorman interview and book

Eric Kramer | September 28, 2022 6:59 am



The Institute for New Economic Thinking has an interview up with Peter Dorman about his new book on climate policy, Alligators in the Arctic and How To Avoid Them. I haven’t read the book yet, but Peter shared some of his writing on climate with me a few years ago when I was trying to learn a bit about the topic, and I am sure the book is excellent. Peter is an engaging writer, very knowledgeable about climate issues, interdisciplinary in his thinking, and he has the unusual ability to take what is best in economics and leave the rest behind.

I’m looking forward to reading it, and sharing it with my young climate activist friends.