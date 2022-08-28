Weekly Indicators for August 22 – 26 at Seeking Alpha

NewDealdemocrat | August 28, 2022 7:30 am



My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

In the past couple of weeks, the decline in gas prices has slowed considerably. Once they stabilize, the underlying economic fundamentals should reassert themselves. In the meantime, there are cross currents of interest rates and manufacturing orders, among other things.

As usual, clicking over and reading should be educational for you and remunerative in a very small way for me.