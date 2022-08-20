New jobless claims decline for a (recent) change

run75441 | August 20, 2022 6:30 am



For the last several months, there has has been nearly a relentless slow increase in new jobless claims. That trend broke, at least for this week.

Initial jobless claims declined by 2,000 to 250,000. More importantly, the 4 week average also declined by 2,750 to 246,750. Continuing claims rose 7,000 to 1,437,000, the highest since April:

Claims have been on track to turn higher YoY in November, which would signal an imminent recession; but with this week’s report that trend *may* be breaking – to the good side.