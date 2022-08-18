Industrial production heats up in July

NewDealdemocrat | August 18, 2022 7:26 am



If the news in the housing sector this morning was bad, the news from the King of Coincident Indicators, industrial production, was quite good.

Total production rose 0.6% to a new all-time high. Manufacturing production rose 0.7%, and is below its April peak by only -0.1%:

Barring downward revisions, this, together with the latest blockbuster employment report, makes it *very* unlikely that the US was in recession as of July.

This is further shown by the YoY% changes in each. Currently total production is up 3.9%, and manufacturing production up 3.2%. Typically recessions have started from much weaker comparisons, although 1973 (oil embargo) and 2008 (housing collapse) did start from similar YoY comparisons:

With oil and gas prices having continued to decline in the past few weeks, I do not see any such sudden downdraft in the immediate present.