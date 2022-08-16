Extreme heat belt
Angry Bear Michael Smith’s post The Future of Farming reminded me that food and water supply issues need regular updates and highlighting. This report caught my eye since we here in Boston are experiencing very dry conditions with hot day temps.
The U.S. could see a new ‘extreme heat belt’ by 2053:
The report, released Monday by the nonprofit research group First Street Foundation, found that within a column of America’s heartland stretching from Texas and Louisiana north to the Great Lakes, residents could experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees Fahrenheit by 2053 — conditions that are more commonly found in California’s Death Valley or in parts of the Middle East.
Reminds me of Al Gore saying the poles would be iceless by 2000. Oops. Predictions are difficult, especially about the future.
predictions just about anything is at best difficult, if not impossible, as we dont know enough about any particular thing to create one that would be 99+% correct