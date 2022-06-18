Weekly Indicators for June 13 – 17 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | June 18, 2022 9:13 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

My paradigm is: first the long leading indicators turn. Then the short leading indicators turn. Then the coincident indicators turn. Finally the lagging indicators turn.

For months I have been documenting the downturn among the long leading indicators. In the past few weeks, that deterioration has been gradually spreading among the short leading indicators.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as tho the state of the economy, and will bring me a small reward for my efforts as well