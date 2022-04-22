McCarthy claims He would Never Push Trump to Resign . . .

run75441 | April 22, 2022 6:30 am



Rachel Maddow: Except there is a taped recording existing between McCarthy, Cheney, and others. Rachel Maddow “sharing an audio of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy saying that he would call Donald Trump and recommend that he resign in the wake of the January 6th attacks and with a second impeachment looming, as reported by Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns of the New York Times in their new book “This Will Not Pass,” and contradicting McCarthy’s multiple denials.

Also, here is McConnell and what he thought.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell privately said he thought former President Donald Trump’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection were impeachable, even though he later voted to acquit his party’s leader, The New York Times reported Thursday. Five days after Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol last year, McConnell reportedly discussed House Democrats’ fast-approaching vote to impeach Trump with two advisers in Kentucky and told them: “The Democrats are going to take care of the son of a b—- for us.” As he munched on Chick-fil-A with his advisers, Terry Carmack and Courier Journal columnist Scott Jennings, McConnell said he anticipated a strong, bipartisan Senate vote to convict Trump for his role in the insurrection, saying: “If this isn’t impeachable, I don’t know what is.”

I do not have access to the Rachel Maddow clip. If you click on the link it will take you to the clip. Cowards all of them.