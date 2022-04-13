Bad Mouthing the Holders of Student Loans
Tough Guy, senator Mitch McConnell making political hay over President Joe Biden extending a student loan moratorium for a few more months. The mistake Joe is making or has made is not deciding what to do. It is getting late in the game of politics.
Here is senator Mitch McConnell.
“I think in this country, it’s important to remind people that we ought to pay our debts,” McConnell opined. “We all pay our debts. And with regard to extending the moratorium, quoting Larry Summers again, he said it’s exactly the wrong thing to do in the middle of this over-heated economy producing this rampant inflation.”
You already know my thoughts on why inflation is so high. Lets take a moment and review who Mitch McConnell and “Dana Perino” are referring to on repaying student loans. Dana did mention we are still in the midst of a Covid pandemic.
Mitch is not noticing, the largest amount of debt per person is with people 40 years and older.
It is not the youngsters . . .
Literally, the people having these loans have been penalized by a system which has no relief on a loan similar to what a new pickup truck costs in 2020 or $39,000. In many cases of bankruptcy, you have a chance to keep your vehicle and lose your debt. If late on a payment old GMAC would hit you with a late fee of $30. The car payment did not double and neither did the loan balance. Most have tried to pay back the original loan amounts.
Let me break this down a little further.
Slightly more than half of the student loan holders who are 35 years old or older, hold 62% of the total loan debt. Greater than half of that debt is the result of penalties, interest on penalties, consolidation fees, and other fees.
Lets, take this a step further and look at older versus younger borrowers. The total dollar amount is $489.3 million. Fifty-four percent of the borrows are 50 years or older and are holding 78% of the total amount. This again is well beyond the original principal and includes everything I mentioned above inflating the total.
A more complete picture can be seen below. I had updated Alan Collinge’s of Student Loan Justice Org. data. There are fewer young people than older people holding debt. The likelihood of collecting the 1+ trillion dollars are slim. The penalties being exacted on this population hurt their productivity to contribute more to the economy.
This is more of Republicans turning up the heat for an election. Mitch McConnell and Republicans could care less about student loan debt or having an educated constituency.
There is no reason besides political influence that student loan debt should be treated differently than any other debt. I am not a great fan of forgiveness. But it should not be any more onerous than any other debt. It shouldn’t be any harder to walk away from than a mortgage. The fact that it is is a scandal.
my real problem with student loans, is why are there student loans needed to begin with? it seems like that that attending upper education, is an investment in not just the student, but one for the entire country. we didnt used to have so much upper education debt, and seems like we have outsourced that investment to private sector, which demanded that student loans not be subject to bankruptcy. and if you look at who is paying the most for student loans, its those who just barely can afford to be in school. and then there are huge medical debts, which medical doctors have to pay, leading to higher medical cost, and doctors not being in smaller cities and rural areas. this also didnt used to happen, we (US) invested into this, by making an agreement with med students that they would work in such areas for x years, that they their schooling cost them less.
No credit check 100% government funded endless supply of cash to institutions. The more cash the borrowers can get, the more they charge.
There was a veteran on something, somewhere talking about how she refuses to let her tax money be spent paying for other people’s problems. She said she worked hard for years in the military and earned a college degree through hard work and the GI bill.
I just did the sec. 33 calculator and if I signed up for 36+ months, completed the time honorably, they would throw me $13,500 a year for tuition, $1,000 for books, and a graduated housing allowance starting at $1,467 a month for the first six months. The VA footing the bill…hmm.
MS
Tuition was a lot different too. My Masters out of Loyola-Chicago was $6000 plus books. My BA was ~$2000/year at a Lasallian college called Lewis. Datsun 510 was great for going to Lewis 40 miles away while I worked part time. I had the Illinois State Grant of $1000 annually and my VA Benefits of ~$300 per month during my BA. VA also paid monthly for my Masters which was three years of night classes downtown Chicago. Loyola for the same degree is $85,000 now.
The prices have changes as have the support.
As far as the military, I was in the Marines and left a Sergeant. I did that to myself. Nobody owes me anything for my required service after I joined. I made the choice. Thanking me for what I chose to do embarrasses me. I am here and some of my friends are not. Thank them for the ultimate sacrifice. The greatest debt I owed was going beyond what my father achieved and making sure I achieved something during my spared life. Fifty years plus three successful children and still supporting ourselves.
That we weight these people down with debt which has doubled and sometimes tripled in size from penalties, fees, interest on both makes no sense. It will not be paid as most of the people who hold the debt are not kids and over 40.
i have no problem with Vets having access to the GI bill, i do have a problem with some not recognizing that is taxpayer money and its not just their tax money that is funding GI bill.
When I got my loan in the early 60’s things were a lot different. There weren’t fly-by-night for profit schools scamming kids into taking out loans to pay for questionable education. Those loans need to be forgiven, period. Still, people do need to be responsible and pay their bills. Let the student loans be like any other – dischargeable with bankruptcy. I would also limit the amount of interest to be paid – when you have already paid 3 or 4 times or pick your multiple, the principle balance is considered paid.
Jane:
Mostly right. Pay a processing fee up front and interest of 1-2%. We paid more than TARP to bail out Wall Street gambling with the nation’s economy.