Weekly Indicators for February 28 – March 4 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | March 7, 2022 9:22 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There are two big stories dominating the data. The first is how inflation, and the anticipated Fed rate hike, are affecting interest rates. The second is the ramifications, particularly for commodities, of the new Iron Curtain that has descended around Russia.

As usual, clicking over and reading should bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy, and also rewards me just a little bit for the effort I put in to bring it to you.