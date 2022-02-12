Weekly Indicators for February 7 – 11 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | February 12, 2022 9:24 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Last year my task was easy, because the issue was whether to describe the economic Boom as “red hot” or “white hot.” With interest rates having risen between 1/2% or 1%, depending on which type being measured, and inflation having eaten up wage increases, the task this year is more challenging.

But the end of a Boom does not mean the onset of a recession. The DOOOMers are already out and baying; as usual they will be wrong.

To see where we are at now, and where we are headed over the near term, click on over and read. It will inform you and invest me with a couple of $$$.