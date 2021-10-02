House prices continue to surge. But maybe . . .

NewDealdemocrat | October 2, 2021 8:30 am



Both the FHFA and Case-Shiller house price indexes for July were released this morning. Both showed a continued surge in house prices, with one difference that may be of importance.



Both are currently within 2% of an identical 250% increase since then.



BUT, note that usually the FHFA index has decelerated, and made a peak or trough a month or two before the Case Shiller index (note for example, 1994, 2006, 2009, 2010, and 2013).



While the Case Shiller index shows no signs of decelerating, the FHFA index has decelerated to a 1% increase in YoY gain in each of the last two months. This may just be noise, but I suspect it is a signal, indicating that price gains are beginning to slow (but not reverse).