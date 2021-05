Sandwichman | May 14, 2021 7:12 am



“Ambivalence” has dropped!

“The Ambivalence of Disposable Time: The Source and Remedy of the

National Difficulties at Two Hundred,” Tom Walker,

Simon Fraser University

Two things I am especially pleased about that were sort of incidental at the time:

1. The prominence in the title of “Ambivalence” — the future is ambivalent — and

2. The ending quote by Benjamin of a quote about stereoscopic vision.



The “author’s original version” can be downloaded from his dropbox at:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/fdnc9c3yqv4m680/The%20Ambivalence%20of%20Disposable%20Time%20authors%20original%20version.pdf?dl=0