Coronavirus dashboard for March 19: yes, vaccinations are working

NewDealdemocrat | March 19, 2021 1:30 pm



The three big Western standouts for vaccination progress have been Israel, the UK, and the US, respectively. And in all three, there have been dramatic declines in both cases and deaths.



Let’s look at them in order. First, Israel:





56% of all Israelis have had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. 50% have been fully vaccinated.



Cases have declined 81%. Deaths have declined 77%.



The UK’s vaccination program has coincided with a partial lockdown that began on January 4:





40% of the population has had at least one dose. 30% is fully vaccinated.

Both cases and deaths have declined by 91%.



The US is in 3rd place:





23% of the US population has received at least one dose. 12.5% has been fully vaccinated.



Cases have declined by 78%. Deaths have declined by 65%.

Vaccinations are working. Hopefully, as those opposed to taking the vaccine to see their family, friends, and neighbors returning to close to normal lives without contracting the virus, they will lose their hesitancy and do the obvious, rational, and easy thing.



P.S.: Here is an updated graph on hospitalizations in the US:





This is more evidence that serious illness and death among the institutionalized elderly from COVID have all but disappeared.