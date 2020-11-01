The final 2020 Senate nowcast: 51 Democrats, 48 GOPers, 1 true toss-up

Here are the final maps for the Senate, including all polls since October 1. I’ll post the Presidential nowcast separately later since it is going to be significantly longer this week.

To refresh, In the first map below:

– States where the race is closer than 3% are shown as toss-ups.

– States where the range is between 3% to 5% are light colors.

– States where the range is between 5% and 10% are medium colors.

– States where the candidate is leading by 10% plus are dark colors.

This results in a map showing 50 Democratic seats, 43 GOP, and 7 toss-ups.