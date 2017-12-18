Mike Kimel | December 18, 2017 9:06 am



A big change that has occurred in my household this year is the amount of shopping we do online – it has gone up a lot. It extends to food – a significant part of my daily calories now get delivered to our house. It isn’t just price driving that change; some of what we order online is very difficult to obtain locally. In fact, it was looking for items I wanted to add to my diet for health reasons that catalyzed this shift to online shopping.

What have been your experiences shopping online? Any thoughts about how it all plays out going forward?