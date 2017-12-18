Online Shopping
A big change that has occurred in my household this year is the amount of shopping we do online – it has gone up a lot. It extends to food – a significant part of my daily calories now get delivered to our house. It isn’t just price driving that change; some of what we order online is very difficult to obtain locally. In fact, it was looking for items I wanted to add to my diet for health reasons that catalyzed this shift to online shopping.
What have been your experiences shopping online? Any thoughts about how it all plays out going forward?
We are only 6 and 20 miles from large shopping areas, but, between us and that shopping is a deep canyon. That and the process of going from store to store to find what you need, drives us on line.
Same boat as you Mike.
I still go grocery shopping once a week. (And I fill up water jugs too on that weekly supermarket run.) My wife still goes to Trader Joe’s and occasionally Costco. But a surprising amount of stuff comes from Amazon now. It started because I wanted to start eating oat groats, and I couldn’t find them locally. Then I expanded into vitamins, etc. Interestingly, now I found groats can be obtained cheaper than at Amazon through other online sources. So even if it started for Long Tail reasons, it is graduating to pricing.
Online purchases, excluding groceries, from ~5% or less 5 yeaers ago to ~75% in 2017. Xmas this year was (so far) 90% by volume AND value.
This has been a non linear rate of change — with increasingly greater volume & value percentages (y-y) each year.
According to my wife, who does 98% of our expenditures on purchases, the reason is ease (time / effort) & breadth of selections at no greater or lower cost, ease & simplicity with zero costs of any returns (whether her own or venders’ errors) without leaving our premises, & (my guess) online shopping at any time, day or night whenever the mood strikes — no prep time required to make pretty, no car use, no traffic congestion or travel time, no parking issues, no gas fill-ups to deal with as may be necessary, no forward “planning” or schedule arranging or re-arraranging.
This might make it possible to make more purchases than one would otherwise make / spend, but it it hasn’t been the case for us that i’ve been able to detect.
Bottom line is that it frees up a huge amount of time to spend on things you prefer to spend you’re time on & saves money to boot!
Oh, & my wife is a people person — loves to gab with everybody, including clerks, so she gets enough of this by grocery shopping & coffee klatches with her multitude of friends, & going to lunches with them & exercising group, etc.
The browsing instinct remains intact without the inconveniences.
Full disclosure: I own Amazon stock since 1999. For a technology guy it was a no brainer stock purchase — question was only how long online shopping would take to catch on…. not if.
i'm over a half hour away from the nearest shopping centers, so over most of the past 30 or 40 years i've shopped for most everything i need(other than food) using mail order catalogs…that's still the case, i have yet to buy anything online, even though i'm online more than 80 hours a week…