Trump promotes vaccine resistance
Vaccines are an unalloyed triumph of public health. That Donald Trump is attacking vaccines—any vaccines—is obscene.
“ . . . on at least 17 occasions this year, Trump has promised to cut funding to schools that mandate vaccines. Campaign spokespeople have previously said that pledge would apply only to schools with COVID mandates. But speeches reviewed by KFF Health News included no such distinction — raising the possibility Trump would also target vaccination rules for common, potentially lethal childhood diseases like polio and measles.
“The Trump campaign did not respond to requests for comment on this article.
Trump has presided over a landslide shift in his party’s views on vaccines, reflected this campaign season in false claims by Republican candidates during the primaries and puzzling conspiracies from prominent conservative voices. Republicans increasingly express worry about the risks of vaccines. A September 2023 from Politico and Morning Consult showed a narrow majority of those voters cared more about the risks than the benefits of getting inoculated.
“A surge in anti-vaccine policy in statehouses has followed the rhetoric. Boston University political scientist Matt Motta, PhD, who tracks public health policy, said preliminary data shows that states enacted at least 42 anti-vaccine bills in 2023 — nearly a ninefold surge since 2019.
“In some states, it has the look of a crusade: The 2024 Texas GOP platform, for example, proposes a ban on mRNA technology, the innovation behind some COVID-19 vaccines that scientists believe could have significant applications for cancer care.
“Last month, Trump made an appeal to anti-vaccine voters by landing the endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the nation’s most prominent vaccine skeptics — and appointing him to his transition team. In a recent tour with former Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson, Kennedy said he was “going to be deeply involved in helping to choose the people who run FDA, NIH, and CDC.””
What has happened to America that a political grifter with zero public health experience can persuade tens of millions of people that facts and evidence don’t matter and they should rather suffer and die based on the ruminations of Dear Leader?
Feh.
Trump promotes anti-vaxxer fears
“ . . . on at least 17 occasions this year, Trump has promised to cut funding to schools that mandate vaccines. Campaign spokespeople have previously said that pledge would apply only to schools with COVID mandates. But speeches reviewed by KFF Health News included no such distinction — raising the possibility Trump would also target vaccination rules for common, potentially lethal childhood diseases like polio and measles.
“The Trump campaign did not respond to requests for comment on this article.
Trump has presided over a landslide shift in his party’s views on vaccines, reflected this campaign season in false claims by Republican candidates during the primaries and puzzling conspiracies from prominent conservative voices. Republicans increasingly express worry about the risks of vaccines. A September 2023 from Politico and Morning Consult showed a narrow majority of those voters cared more about the risks than the benefits of getting inoculated.
“A surge in anti-vaccine policy in statehouses has followed the rhetoric. Boston University political scientist Matt Motta, PhD, who tracks public health policy, said preliminary data shows that states enacted at least 42 anti-vaccine bills in 2023 — nearly a ninefold surge since 2019.
“In some states, it has the look of a crusade: The 2024 Texas GOP platform, for example, proposes a ban on mRNA technology, the innovation behind some COVID-19 vaccines that scientists believe could have significant applications for cancer care.
“Last month, Trump made an appeal to anti-vaccine voters by landing the endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the nation’s most prominent vaccine skeptics — and appointing him to his transition team. In a recent tour with former Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson, Kennedy said he was “going to be deeply involved in helping to choose the people who run FDA, NIH, and CDC.””
What has happened to America that a political grifter with zero public health experience can persuade tens of millions of people that facts and evidence don’t matter and they should rather suffer and die based on the ruminations of Dear Leader?
Feh.
Trump promotes anti-vaxxer fears
If we limit this to COVID, my view is Trump is doing the COVID vaccine makers a favor here. The sooner mandates are not even threatened, the sooner there can be a calmer, more rational assessment of the benefits by a larger population of Americans. The mandates and the associated stuff like vaccine “passports” set the acceptance of these vaccines back. The squeaky wheels get the oil is true and public policies that address the concerns of the vaccine resistant will get more done than mandates that feel justified to those already accepting the vaccines. If Harris joined Trump on this, an important driver of vaccine resistance fades away. Vaccine proponents would still need to sell the benefits, but they would not be thought of as protototalitarians – which is what millions think today. Right or wrong, I think the events have made it clear that these vaccines simply weren’t thought of as “good enough” to generate sufficient support for mandates and vaccine segregation schemes for those to survive as long-lasting public health measures.
Eric:
You and others in your neighborhood are experts on vaccines? Enough so as to decide you are immune or just plain do not want to take the vaccine. In which case, we shove you outside of the teepee and let you die on your own.
@Eric,
I guess you haven’t been paying attention. Trump and his followers have been promoting anti-vaccine lies and propaganda. If Harris joined Trump on this, an important driver of vaccine uptake fades away. Mandates are older than this country–Washington mandated smallpox inoculation for his troops. Given how viruses are transmitted, vaccine mandates and vaccine segregation are essential public health measures.
Joel:
I like my version better.
@Bill,
Somebody here already said I’m too polite.
The early vaccines like polio prevented people from catching the disease. That is ideal, but the newer vaccines like Covid only keep you alive and out of the hospital, and that is not good enough for some. So long as whatever diseases come about are not universally lethal or crippling, some people will play the odds with their children’s lives. Sooner or later I expect a really lethal bug will surface, and then the public attitude may shift again.
The people who disregard the evidence of their own experience and believe the lies are beyond hope, IMO.
@Jane,
The newer vaccines like Covid not only keep you alive and out of the hospital, but also reduce your chance of getting long Covid and attenuate viral transmission by reducing viral loads and infectious periods. People are not only playing the odds with their lives and their children’s lives, they are putting everyone else at greater risk of infection. Vaccines protect everyone, and in particular the immunocompromised and those with comorbidities.
Bill and Joel,
You guys don’t understand: FREEDOM!
Jack:
I am going to guess that is tongue in cheek. 🙂 I am going to be in Chicago Dec 4th to the 9th. Any chance I can stop by to say hello? Trying to hit eveyone before we all find ourselves in a different place.
@JackD,
LOL! I think the word you’re looking for here is “freedumb.”
wasn’t the Covid vaccine development fast-tracked under Trump’s direction?
@rjs,
Yes, but that was *after* he poo-pooed it as just another flu, said it would be gone by summer and promoted quack remedies. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. Trump’s overall record on COVID was dismal.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9115435/