“Did he lose the 2020 election?” and J.D. Vance Balks

Bill Haskell | October 3, 2024



This was the only question and answer that mattered. The Times and various other news outlets are elsewhere on the topic of losing the 2020 Election.

I remember William Saletan writing articles for Slate Magazine “The Fray” while I was in the comments section reading them and then doodahman;s comments picking Saletan’s commentary apart. William is picking up on an important topic which The Times and other news outlets are purposely ignoring. Ignoring for stupid reasons and coventrating on Tim Walz reactions to Vance’s false demeanor in the debate. Vance will recede back to what he was pre-debate. A false performance meant to deceive.

As to the news outlets, ageism appears to be their main thrust on the value of certain candidates.

A president (I say identify Trump with a small p) Trump incited hundreds of people to attack the capitol. There was also enough support by Republic Senators such as Hawley raising his fist near the rioters to show allegiance or support with the insurrectionists. The next image is of him hot footing it down a Capitol building hallway to a safer place away from the rioters. Such bravado, heh? Senators and Representatives walk away from this as if it never happened or was minor. The same person who was a president and his political supporters want everyone to forget what happened in 2020. They still deny it was an attempt to overthrow the government in favor of a dictatorship.

We can not forget this. And the big question more serious than the alleged Faux paws of Tim Waltz made is far bigger and issue. The were, is the unanswered question asked of J.R. Vance was about losing the election.

Pay attention close to the end of the debate. A partial . . .

Briefly and taken from the debate.

TW: I think this is the conversation they want to hear, and I think there’s a lot of agreement. But this is one that we are miles apart on. This was a threat to our democracy in a way that we had not seen. And it manifested itself because of Donald Trump’s inability to say, he is still saying he didn’t lose the election. I would just ask that.

“Did he lose the 2020 election?”

JDV: Tim, I’m focused on the future. Did Kamala Harris censor Americans from speaking their mind in the wake of the 2020 COVID situation? TW: That is a damning. That is a damning non answer.

I can not say what I want to say about the integrity of USMC Corporal Vance. So, I will politely say he has lost any integrity he ever had.

Compared to anything else said or answered in the get together between Walz and Vance, there is nothing else that matters so much as Vance’s support for the insurrectionist Trump. Whom, a corrupt Supreme Court majority supports. And to which many Republican Senators and Representatives show silent support during the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election

IN TUESDAY NIGHT’S VICE-PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE, JD Vance and Tim Walz covered lots of issues: inflation, housing, guns, abortion, immigration, health care, and much more.

But there was only one question on which the vice presidency—the job for which these two men are competing—really matters. That question was whether they would certify the results of the next presidential election. And on that subject, Vance gave a non-answer that instantly disqualifies him:

He refused to acknowledge that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Certification of elections was a central factor in Vance’s audition to become Trump’s running mate. Other contenders for the job demonstrated, as Vance did, that they were sufficiently right-wing or loyal to MAGA. But, as Thomas Joscelyn has pointed out in The Bulwark, Vance stood out in one respect: He was the one who signaled most clearly that he was willing to push constitutional boundaries to do Trump’s bidding.

In February, Vance went on ABC’s This Week and made it clear that unlike Mike Pence, he would have collaborated in Trump’s scheme to block the certification of electoral votes on January 6, 2021.

Q: Would you have certified the election results had you been vice president? Vance: If I had been vice president, I would have told the states, like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and so many others, that we needed to have multiple slates of electors. And I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there.

Three months later, in an interview with Ross Douthat of the New York Times, Vance defended Trump’s scheme and explained how a vice president could have executed it. Vance . . .

“You would try to marshal alternative slates of electors, like they did in the election of 1876. The entire post-2020 thing would have gone a lot better if there had actually been an effort to provide alternative slates of electors and to force us to have that debate. I think it would’ve been a much better thing for the country.”

Enough said by the potential insurrectionist VP candidate Vance. Catch the rest of Saletan’s article here:

The One Question That Mattered in the VP Debate, The Bulwark, William Saletan