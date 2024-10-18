Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others

Joel Eissenberg | October 18, 2024 10:40 am



I’m reading an article about Kamala Harris in the October 21st New Yorker. This paragraph caught my eye:



“When Harris talks of the origins of her interest in government, she lingers on a moment from her time in Montreal: a friend from Westmount High, Wanda Kagan, was being physically and sexually abused at home, and Harris’s mother took her in. “A big part of the reason I wanted to be a prosecutor was to protect people like her,” Harris has said. In subtler ways, she was coming to see government as an arena where the powerful encounter the weak, bringing either aid or harm. She observed her mother—a small, watchful immigrant—grow nervous around people in uniform.”



In a democratically elected government, the collectivized power and resources of the state can overcome the power and resources of private wealth to act on behalf of the interests of the majority. Those include the economy and health care, not only protection from crime and civil rights. Government can also do great harm, as in blocking women from reproductive healthcare or the invasion and military occupation of other countries. Hence, the Churchill quote in the title of this post.



From what I can tell, Harris is interested in leading a government that stands up on behalf of the powerless and keeps the nanny state out of the personal lives of citizens. I am, too.



“My country, right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right.”

Sen. Carl Schurz

