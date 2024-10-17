Can the Supreme Court be trusted to call balls and strikes?  Neil Gorsuch, in Over Ruled, gives us one answer.

Eric Kramer | October 17, 2024 9:55 am



I will try to say more about this, but for now:

You might have missed it, but in August, Gorsuch published a book titled Over Ruled, which argues that there are too many laws on the books and that government officials at both the federal and state levels are enforcing them in increasingly unpredictable and unjust ways. The argument is not exactly original, but it takes on a different force when it comes from a sitting Supreme Court justice. Gorsuch went on a monthslong publicity tour to promote the book in front of largely conservative and Republican audiences. The book, however, is riddled with glaring factual omissions and analytic errors that seriously call into question its reliability and rigor. In its essence, the book is standard conservative political propaganda — an anecdote-driven, broad-brush attack on legislators trying to solve contemporary social problems and on the executive branch officials trying to enforce the country’s laws. It represents a remarkable attack by a sitting Supreme Court justice on the other two branches of government.

This is from a piece by Ankush Khardori in Politico. Recommended. Ruth Marcus is also on the case at WAPO:

My perspective differs. “Over Ruled” overstates the problem with government oversight, whether regulatory or criminal, and undervalues its importance and benefits. But different strokes. My beef in this column is not with Gorsuch’s more libertarian worldview. It’s with the license he takes in making his case about the “human toll.” His book is dedicated to “the men and women whose experiences are recounted in these pages,” yet Gorsuch’s recitation omits inconvenient facts that undercut his argument.

Your conservative Supreme Court Justices calling balls and strikes.