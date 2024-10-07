Bespectacled Mike Johnson says . . .

Bill Haskell | October 7, 2024 7:00 am



You all down South there can wait 30 more days for additional Federal relief after hurricane Helene has done the worst seen in decades and we decide how much more you will need. “Mike Johnson’s Big Decision Could Impact Helene Relief Efforts,” MSN. Its ok, he is one of them. His $20 billion should tide you over. What an ass . . .

Pre-Helene hurricane hitting land, Mike Johnson allocates $20 billion in relief funding. It now appears the Level 4 Helene may have caused far more damage than expected. Consider also, southern states run a leaner style of government. They do not believe in having rainy-day funding (I could be wrong here, but you will have to prove it).

House Majority Leader Mikie Johnson, the House Nerd says $20 billion is enough.

So, Joe Biden decided those states need (the amount of destruction by a Level 4 Hurricane) is greater. They may need more and asked the House to come back. Mike refuses to call them back. Ok, the effort was made by Biden. Mike Johnson refuses to do anything till after 30 days.

A separate estimate of damages and economic losses from AccuWeather is similarly staggering: The damage, much of it in the form of flooding in southern Appalachia, could total as much as $160 billion.

“AccuWeather Now Increases Estimate of Helene’s Economic Loss to $225B-$250B,” insurance journal.

“Lawmakers from affected states in both parties have called for Congress to reconvene to pass additional disaster relief funds left out of the spending bill, while Biden has suggested he may call for a new session in October.”

Helene is 2nd-deadliest U.S. hurricane in 50 years, could cost $250 billion. accuweather.

The update accounts for new verified information, including the loss of life, the immediate and long-term costs of healthcare for storm survivors and injured first responders, extended power outages, infrastructure reconstruction projects for utilities, highways, bridges and railroad tracks, major business and travel disruptions, as well as long-term losses to tourism, technology, renewable energy and other industries across the southern Appalachians and southeastern U.S., according to AccuWeather. AccuWeather Increases Estimate of Helene’s Economic Loss to $225B-$250B, insurance journal.

So Mike John Johnson and commenters, we are waiting for what? Oh I get it, we can blame this on the Biden Admin.