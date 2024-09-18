Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Goes off the Rails

Bill Haskell | September 18, 2024 8:00 am



The boldness of this particular Senator in publicly attacking a person, an American citizen is astonishing.

Briefly, the Arab American Institute is a non-profit membership organization that advocates for the interests of Arab-Americans. Founded in 1985 by James Zogby, the brother of pollster John Zogby, the organization is based in Washington, D.C.

The organization seeks to increase the visibility of Arab-American involvement and candidates in the American political system. It issues “Action Alerts” to its members much like the Anti-Defamation League when issues of particular concern arise.

Obviously, the nonviolent organization did not meet with Senator John Kennedy’s approval. He took out after the Institutes executive director Maya Berry. . .

Republican lawmakers and some activists objected to Arab American Institute executive director Maya Berry’s inclusion in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the rise in hate crimes in the country. GOP Sen. John Kennedy unleashed what one critic said was anti-Muslim “hate speech” during his questioning.

“You support Hamas, don’t you?” asked the Louisiana senator at the hearing titled “A Threat to Justice Everywhere: Stemming the Tide of Hate Crimes in America.” Kennedy also conflated Hamas with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the agency tasked with providing public services and aid to Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

Berry replied that it was “exceptionally disappointing that you’re looking at an Arab American witness before you and saying, ‘You support Hamas.'”

She then said clearly, “I do not support Hamas,” but was cut off by Kennedy as he raised his voice to accuse her of being unable to disavow the group, also accusing her of supporting Hezbollah and Iran.

“You should hide your head in a bag,” said Kennedy, drawing gasps from the audience.

The “horrific remark” was “a blatant example of anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim rhetoric,” said the Muslim voter mobilization group Emgage Action.

The Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee denounced Kennedy’s “horrible” comment, instead amplifying Berry’s response, in which she said that while taking part in a hearing on hate speech and hate crimes, she “experienced the very issue that we’re attempting to deal with today.”

“This has been, regrettably, a real disappointment but very much an indication of the danger to our democratic institutions that we’re in now,” said Berry.

Berry also faced condemnation from Kennedy over her opposition to the United States’ decision to suspend funding for UNRWA. A move resulting from unverified Israeli claims agency employees had worked with Hamas, and which has been denounced by international rights groups and experts due to its impact on people who rely on the agency in Gaza.

“Maya Berry went before the committee to discuss hate crimes. Both Ms. Berry and the topic should have been treated with the respect and seriousness they deserve,” said Robert McCaw, government affairs director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

“Instead, Sen. Kennedy and others chose to be an example of the bigotry Arabs, Palestinians, and Muslims have faced in recent months and years.”

Republicans on the committee had decried Democrats for inviting witnesses whose testimony delved into issues aside from antisemitism—which was conflated with anti-Zionism in a bill passed by the House earlier this year and in one introduced in the Senate.

Along with Berry, a leading advocate against anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias in the U.S., the Democrats invited Kenneth Stern, director of the Bard Center for the Study of Hate, who has denounced right-wing groups for “weaponizing” claims of antisemitism against people who speak out against the Israeli government.

In her testimony, Berry spoke about the rise in hate crimes against Arab and Muslim Americans, as well as against Jewish people, Black people, Asian Americans, and other groups.

After Israel began its bombardment of Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack last October, CAIR reported a 56% rise in hate crimes against Palestinians and Muslims in the United States, with 8,061 attacks reported in 2023. From January-June 2024, the grou documented 4,951 complaints, a 69% increase over the same period in 2023.

Arif Rafiq, a strategist and author, said that there would likely be “no censure of Sen. Kennedy” following his comments in the hearing.

“Bigotry toward Arabs and Muslims, even in this most brazen form,” said Rafiq, “is acceptable in American politics.”

Common Dreams