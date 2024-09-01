Developing the World’s Tallest Timber Tower Again

Angry Bear | September 1, 2024 7:00 am



Commenter Bob Michaelson recently posted on Joel Eissenberg’s post Getting High on Wood . . . What Bob was pointing to in his comment was Milwaukee, WI build of another Timber Tower skyscraper building type made of wood. Presently, a mass timber hybrid high-rise apartment building also in Milwaukee, Ascent MKE is a 284-foot, 25-story high-rise. It is the world’s tallest mass timber structure, edging out Norway’s Mjøstårnet. It features 259 luxury apartments, retail space, an elevated pool with operable window walls, and a sky-deck.

Michael Green Architects (MGA) released its design for a 55-story tower (shown below in a rendering) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Made principally from mass timber and reaching approximately 600 feet (182 meters), the wooden skyscraper would hold the title as the world’s tallest timber tower.

The firm recently released plans for a 55-story tower made principally from mass timber. The timber being thick, compressed, multilayered panels of solid wood. When built, it will usurp the current world title holder, the 25-story Ascent tower by Korb + Associates Architects. It will be the tallest building in the state of Wisconsin. The new wood structure is part of the Marcus Performing Arts Center redevelopment. Its placement will transform what is currently the center’s concrete parking lot into a space with residential units, offices, restaurants, cafes, grocery stores and public plazas.

The use of mass timber is steadily increasing worldwide. Much of which was brought about due to changes in building regulations and shifting attitudes towards the material. Such builds have yet to match the sheer height of buildings made of concrete and steel. A slew of timber high-rises have been proposed in recent years.

