Getting high on wood

Joel Eissenberg | August 30, 2024 11:38 am



Wood is a form of natural carbon sequestration. Yesterday, I posted about how wood is making a comeback as a building material. I’ve since found this article announcing that the world’s largest building built (partly) of wood has been greenlit.“Western Australia is set to become home to the world’s tallest timber building, a “revolutionary” 50-storey hybrid design reaching a height of 191.2 metres.Timber will make up 42% of South Perth’s C6 building, including the tower’s beams, floor panels, studs, joinery and linings.”How green is it?“The building’s developers claim that the 7,400 cubic metres of timber consumed by C6 could be regrown in just 59 minutes from one sustainably farmed forestry region.”To which my brother, a retired mechanical engineer replied:“Why restrict the comparison to one unnamed region…compare it to the global forests…get it down to seconds?”When I was in Boy Scouts, we used to build multi-story structures from wooden logs and rope. Wood is back. Can rope be far behind? And if the rope is made from hemp, will it take you higher?