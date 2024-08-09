Why does JD Vance hate higher education?

Joel Eissenberg | August 9, 2024 12:54 pm



American colleges and universities are the envy of the world. The American higher education system is an important driver of the economy.



There are those who sneer at the educated. They only expose their insecurity.



In JD Vance, Donald Trump has chosen a running mate who has publicly stated that he sees colleges and universities as “the enemy.” Ironic, because Vance is both a college grad and a graduate of the elite Yale law school.



Your doctor? S/he is a college graduate. The bridge you drive over was designed by a college grad. The buildings you work in, the cars you drive, the planes you fly in? All designed by college grads.

You know what the Bolsheviks did? They attacked and killed the intelligencia. Those bodies in the Katyn forest massacre? The Polish intelligencia. Who did Mao sic the masses on during the Cultural Revolution? The intelligencia.



This is how you know the despots. They destroy the educated in order to enslave the masses.



When universities are the enemy

