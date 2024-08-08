New Manufacturing and Quality Process at Boeing

Bill Haskell | August 8, 2024 8:00 am



Boeing . . . Door Plugs Will be Harder to Lose

After a door plug blew out on a Boeing 737 Max 9 this January, the National Transportation Safety Board sprung into action trying to get to the bottom of what happened and why. That inquiry is continuing this week with a series of hearings designed to more fully understand why the door plug blew out. The agency said.

“A​fter the hearing, the NTSB will use the information gathered to complete the investigation, determine probable cause, and make recommendations to improve transportation safety.

Of special concern? Why did the four crucial bolts securing the door plug go missing during the plane’s construction. Plugs are a piece of fuselage that covers up an unused emergency exit..

The blowout hurled Boeing into chaos, tanking its stock price, and prompting its CEO to announce his retirement at the end of the year.

In the first day of hearings on Tuesday, the NTSB spoke to representatives from Boeing, the newly reacquired fuselage supplier Spirit AeroSystems, and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union. The topics? How the 737 Max 9 was assembled, what happened with the door plug blowout, Boeing’s safety and quality management systems, and how the company is overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration.

An executive at Boeing , Elizabeth Lund said the company has implemented updates to its planes since the incident. The updates include an important one that it plans to retrofit to older builds. She adds . . .

“They is working on design changes preventing the plug closing if there is an issue until it is fully secured.”

The hearings will be continuing Wednesday.

