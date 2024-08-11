New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators August 5-9 2024

NewDealdemocrat | August 11, 2024 2:36 pm



Weekly Indicators for August 5 – 9 at Seeking Alpha

– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up, a day later than usual, at Seeking Alpha.

While there was some excitement at the racetrack Monday as stocks just missed making a new 3 month low by a hair, the more exciting news by the end of Friday was . . . mortgage rates made a new 12 month low, and mortgage refinancing is showing signs of life again.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy, and reward me a little bit for the effort I put into the work.

