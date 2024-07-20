New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators July 15 – 19 2024

NewDealdemocrat | July 20, 2024 4:08 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

While several of the monthly updates I’ve discussed here in the past week have tiptoed in the direction of yellow caution flags, that’s not apparent at all in the high frequency data that is updated every week, much of which comes from private sources.

In fact, this week for the first time in a long time, not a single coincident indicators was negative. A majority were positive, and the rest neutral.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy, and reward me a little bit for gathering and organizing the data for you.

