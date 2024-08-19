Ford delays EV plans to make more Super Duty trucks as demand booms

Angry Bear | August 19, 2024 8:00 am



AB: That the US is still playing around with costly old technology and pollutes the environment is unbelievable. In the end, it will come back and haunt the later generations as energy and resources become more expensive.

Ford Motor Co. is ramping up production of its F-Series Super Duty pickups with a $3 billion investment to keep up with the explosive demand for the trucks.

The Detroit automaker plans put around $2.3 billion of that investment into its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, which had been making the Edge SUV until May. Beginning this summer, Ford will begin installing new equipment at the complex and aims to produce the current generation Super Duty in 2026.

The automaker will also invest $24 million into its Sharonville, Ohio, plant, $1 million into its Rawsonville, Michigan, plant and add about 50 new jobs to its Sterling Axle Plant in Michigan, to support Super Duty Production. Overall, 20,000 American workers across five states will be employed to work on the trucks.

The investment will add production capacity of up to 100,000 trucks across the company’s plants in Kentucky, Ohio, and Canada. The Ohio Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck plant made more than 200,000 Super Duty trucks during the first half of 2024.

CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

“Super Duty is a vital tool for businesses and people around the world and, even with our Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant running flat out, we can’t meet the demand. This move benefits our customers and supercharges our Ford Pro commercial business.”

AB: The only thing this does is promote the extension of an era of dinosaur products in a dinosaur industry

Ford had previously planned to invest $1.3 billion into the plant to produce a new three-row electric SUV, which was delayed to 2027 from 2025. The investment allows for union-represented workers to return to work a year ahead of schedule, according to Unifor, and secures 1,800 jobs. The Oakville complex will produce both gas-powered and electric Super Duty trucks later in the decade.

The announcement comes weeks after Farley said during a festival that Ford will focus on smaller EVs and told CNBC that “big, huge, enormous, they’re never going to make money,” referring to models like the Super Duty trucks.

AB: I am going to guess Farley is discussing Electric versions of the F-Series Super Duty pickups. Nobody wants a vehicle which does not make a lot of noise and says, “Look at me.” Gotta quit subsidizing the oil and gasoline industry.

Ford’s electric business, the “Model e” unit, lost $4.7 billion in 2023, while the Ford Pro division — which includes the Super Duty trucks — recorded $7.2 billion in revenue, more than double what it made in 2022.

Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis said in a statement.

“There is durable demand for Super Duty from Ford Pro customers as spending on infrastructure and related construction activity remains high. Unlocking Super Duty volume will also support businesses and tradespeople who rely on these trucks and first responders who serve their communities.”

Ford stock jumped almost 2% in trading Thursday morning.

“Ford delays EV plans to make more Super Duty trucks as demand booms,” Quartz

