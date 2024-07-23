Should Democrats rally around Harris?
It appears that the democratic nomination contest is wrapped up. People are voting with their wallets. Pelosi and Obama at one point appeared to favor some kind of competitive process, but Pelosi has evidently thrown her support behind Harris. Potential rivals are all standing down.
Ezra Klein is still making the case for an abbreviated nomination contest. His strongest points are that we will learn something about Harris by having her compete for the nomination, and that the Democrats can get a couple of weeks of all-consuming press coverage focused on how awful Trump is. Even rivals who have endorsed Harris could participate, perhaps as VP candidates.
I made similar points myself, but I’m not at all sure a mini-primary makes sense now. For one thing, there is always a risk that a Democratic face-off will devolve into a circular firing squad. If this happens, there will not be much time for hurt feelings to be soothed. If the most promising contenders refuse to participate there is little upside to the process – Harris may be damaged, but there may not be anyone ready to step into her shoes. Perhaps even more important, it is not clear that anyone but Harris can get a campaign up and running in time for fall campaign. If this is right, it seems conclusive.
There has been a good deal of speculation about how the process will affect perceptions of legitimacy and voter enthusiasm. Republicans, naturally, have been impugning the democratic bona fides of the nomination process in the aftermath of Biden’s withdrawal. Shumer and Jeffries and some rich donors have delayed endorsing Harris to avoid the perception of a coronation.
Perhaps this makes sense. But there are no perfect options here, and little reason to think that perceptions of legitimacy should be decisive. A run-off that damaged the eventual nominee would be a net negative, even if it was perceived as appropriately democratic. More fundamentally, it is difficult to know what counts as a legitimate process when a process is being chosen mid-stream. In competitions, an important element of legitimacy is simply having rules laid out clearly in advance and enforced in an even-handed manner. There is no such thing as a legitimate game of Calvin Ball. But the democratic nomination process is now, inevitably, in make-it-up-as-you-go-along mode. We all just need to live with this. In all likelihood, it won’t matter.
Ezra Klein sees the election as fantasy football. Why should we care what Ezra Klein wants?
I smoke an occasional cigar.
What is the newest brand of Churchill latest Daley smoked in the you know filled room?
Harris would be better off with at least one competitor announcing. Dean Phillips springs to mind – the guy that called this right. Not that he necessarily would be a good nominee. Anyway, another declared candidate is sort of an insurance (imperfect) of her getting ‘Bidened’ in August. There is plenty of time for her to seemingly nail this down in July and then get hit by a tsunami from a very compliant press ‘she knew all about Biden’s condition and kept it secret. She imperiled the nation!’ Etc. Then someone lurking stands up very late and says ‘I never wanted this, but it’s a duty…blah, blah.’ That would be harder if one or two actually declare soon. And if she couldn’t beat Phillips, well that would say a lot.
@Eric,
She already has the delegates she needs locked up, so she has “beaten” Phillips and anyone else. It’s over. It’s nailed down. This ain’t fantasy football.
Eric:
Nope.
There was little wrong with Biden other than he was tired, sounded like he had a cold, been traveling, and let trump’s lies impact him. The last of which, he should have called him out for what he is and that is a liar. Suffer the consequences of doing such but speaking the truth loudly and clearly. Biden doe not have to conform to bring a gentleman when confronted by a liar and a bully. That practice is common to trump.
Kamala was next in line and consequently is our person to represent us now and the nation after the 2024 election. She needs no competition as her ability and capability to represent the nation was the result of the 2020 election.
All of her credible opponents have disclaimed interest and/or endorsed Kamala. It’s time to get after Trump and lay out a plan for the next four years. Trump’s hysterical reactions have indicated he’s afraid of her. He won’t debate her.
oh, yes. let us by all means kill the enthusiasm that Kamala has generated.
enthusiasm…. I see Ben Stein ……”beuhler….”