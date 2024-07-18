Robert Reich and Sidekick Heather are having a listen-in to Trump’s Acceptance Speech and Lies

Bill Haskell | July 18, 2024 3:55 pm



In just a few hours, Donald Trump — convicted felon, twice-impeached former president, denier of the results of the 2020 election, instigator of an attempted coup — will take the stage at the Republican National Convention and give his nomination acceptance speech.

Will Trump actually try to unite the country like he says he will? Will he surprise the world by calling for a ban on assault weapons? Or will he resort to the same old lies, Democrat bashing, and dangerous rhetoric? I’d put my money on the latter.

It’s important to watch, but it’s going to be hard to do so. No one should watch it alone.

We thought it would be helpful to watch it together.

So please join Heather and me tonight, starting at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT — commenting and fact-checking as we go — live, right here on this page.

It’s not going to be easy, but fact-checking Trump is more important than ever, and we’ll be doing it real time.

We promise to keep it as light as we can. We might even have a few laughs. At the very least we’ll lean on each other as we watch.

We’ll get started with our commentary at 10pm ET/7pm PT — again, right here on this page.