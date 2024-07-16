NYT on Trump, Orban to Mar-a-Lago, and Fake Electors to Crown Trump

Angry Bear | July 16, 2024 8:00 am



Thom Hartmann Commentary Some interesting reads . . .

Finally: The New York Times Editorial Board Calls for Republicans To Reject Trump.

Calling him “Dangerous in Word, Deed, and Action,” the Times editorial board laid out, in detail, how deranged Trump is and how deadly his second presidency would be to American democracy and to the American people ourselves.

Biden’s gaffes notwithstanding, he’s been one of the most effective and high-integrity presidents in my lifetime (and probably yours, as well). While I wrote an op-ed the day after that disastrous thing that CNN laughingly called a “debate” calling for Biden to step back for another candidate (presumably Harris), it’s clear that he’s not taking that advice, which may well be a good thing.

Voter surveys increasingly show that people would vote for Joe Biden against Trump even if Biden was incoherent and drooling; one CNN focus group respondent, a former Republican, said he’d vote for Biden over Trump “even if Biden was dead!” Meanwhile, the president turned in a great performance this week and reminded America why we supported him in 2020 (by 7 million votes!).

My position today is that I’ll do everything I can to help the candidate who comes out of the Democratic convention next month, no matter who . . . and I expect (but am not certain) that it’ll be Joe Biden. And he’s worked his ass off and certainly earned the position, even if he does forget names and loses his train of thought from time to time. There’s no doubt we’ll see more of both of those cringe-worthy reflections of his age, but I — and the Democratic base — don’t think they impair his ability to continue to be a great president (even if it does make him a weaker candidate). As I noted in response to a commenter to one of my Daily Takes this past week, I’m now all in no matter what.

Trump Snubs McConnell’s Warning, Rolls Out Red Carpet for Authoritarian.

Just a week after spending time with Russian President Putin, Hungarian strongman Viktor Orbán made a trip to Mar-a-Lago to meet with his “good friend” Donald Trump.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell reportedly argued against the meeting, saying,

“Republicans in Washington who fashion themselves both ‘national conservatives’ and China hawks should pay more attention to Mr. Orbán’s actions and ask themselves if they are consistent with America’s interests.”

Nonetheless, Trump took the meeting. My personal take on this is that Orbán is acting as a middle-man between Putin and Trump in their shared goal of flipping America and every other democracy in the world into oligarch-controlled autocratic states like Hungary and Russia. It’s another proof of how dangerous Trump is and how heavily involved Russia will be in this election (as they were so successfully in 2016).

Election Bombshell: RNC Uses Fake Electors to Crown Trump!

The Republican Parties of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, and Wisconsin have sent fake electors associated with Trump’s criminal attempt to steal the 2020 election to this year’s RNC coronation. Many of these people have been criminally charged and needed to get court permission to leave the state to show up in Milwaukee in two days, again showing how the GOP is just fine with criminals in its midst.

Clarence goes to Russia