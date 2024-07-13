No, democracy doesn’t lead to socialism

Joel Eissenberg | July 13, 2024 5:19 am



Kevin Drum has a post up at jabberwocking.com about a claim by the chair of the Alabama GOP that democracies lead to socialism. I can’t think of a single example of a socialist country that evolved from democracy to socialism. Russia became socialist when the Bolsheviks overthrew the Kerensky government by violent revolution. Socialism throughout the USSR was imported on the backs of tanks. Socialism in the post-WWII Eastern block replaced Nazi puppets with Soviet puppets—it didn’t evolve from democracies. And since then? Here’s Kevin:“What’s interesting is that it really ought to be true. There are way more low-income voters than rich people, so it should be easy and common for them to band together and soak the rich as a way of providing themselves with more bennies.“And to some extent this does happen, more in some countries than others. But what’s remarkable is how little it happens. Every adult gets to vote in America, but it’s hard to convince low and middle income voters to unite for something as simple and useful as universal health care, let alone free universities or childcare for all. As for really soaking the rich, forget it. Nobody in the world is serious about it. Hyper egalitarian Sweden has more billionaires per capita than the US. The current richest person on earth, with a net worth of $200 billion, hails from social democratic France. In Switzerland, being rich is practically the national religion.“The inability to turn democracy into socialism is a longtime puzzle. When World War I started, socialist leaders were shocked to find that class solidarity vanished instantly to be replaced with patriotic nationalism. It was, in a way, the original version of What’s the Matter with Kansas? Why did the proles all join up to fight a war for wealthy interests? Why do so many low-income Americans vote for a party that’s so clearly an arm of the rich? In both cases, it was because class interests are surprisingly fragile compared to culture, religion, country, family, and race.”Ronald Wright solved the puzzle long ago: “Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.”