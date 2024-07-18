‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Criticize NBC for Pulling Show After Trump Assassination Attempt

Bill Haskell | July 18, 2024 7:00 am



By Alyssa Lukpat

WSJ

AB: Wondering what NBC News is afraid of with Morning Joe.

The hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” said they were disappointed NBC News pulled the show off the air on Monday in the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Joe Scarborough, one of the hosts, said NBC told them on Sunday night it wanted to air one breaking news feed on all its channels, so their show wouldn’t broadcast Monday. He said NBC diverted from its plan for one live news feed covering the Saturday shooting and instead aired regular programming. Shows hosted by Ari Melber and Nicolle Wallace aired later Monday in their usual time slots.

Scarborough said Tuesday . . .

“We were very surprised. We were very disappointed.” He said that if they had known that there wasn’t going to be the one news feed from NBC News across all NBC News channels, “we obviously would have been in yesterday morning.”

Scarborough said his team were not given a good answer about why there wasn’t a single feed.

NBC News didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“Next time we’re told there’s going to be a news feed replacing us, we will be in our chairs,” he said. “And the news feed will be us or they can get somebody else to host the show.”

Go figure . . . NBC was the cause . . .