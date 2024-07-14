Credit Card Debt and Interest Rates
Just Released: New Data on Record Credit Card Debt & Interest Rates – WalletHub, Diana Polk
WalletHub analyzed Federal Reserve data released today and found that credit card debt hit a new record high of $1.27 trillion in May 2024, which is 4% higher than last year after adjusting for inflation.
With the average credit card APR now even higher than last year, WalletHub projects that credit card debt will increase by $120+ billion by the end of 2024. You can find other takeaways from WalletHub’s latest Credit Card Debt Survey below.
- Summer Debt Lingers: 46% of Americans are still paying down their credit card balance from last summer.
- Forecast Calls for Higher Balances: Nearly 1 in 3 people say they will have more credit card debt by the end of 2024.
- Calls for Legislative Relief: Nearly 2 in 3 people think credit card interest rates above 23% should be illegal (the average interest rate is currently 22.76%).
- Wasting Money on Interest: 45% of Americans charge everyday purchases to credit cards they carry debt on. This is a fundamental mistake, as they end up paying interest on purchases they can afford to pay in full.
- Debt-Induced Stress: Nearly 1 in 4 Americans are very stressed about their credit card debt.
- Sights Set on Getting Debt-Free: 4 in 5 people say paying their credit card debt is a top priority.
Human Experts Only: Nearly 3 in 5 people don’t trust AI for information about paying off credit card debt.