Understanding the Responsibilities of Democracy
As usual and as expected (for me anyway), I pulled up Abdul – Jabbar to get his perspective on the first presidential debate between cough-cough x-president trump . . . a proven liar and President Joe Biden. I read the other blog sites and substacks that want me to pay to read them plus an ability to comment.
They are all clanging a 4-alarm fire. And why would I pay to comment there when I can do so at Angry Bear? Just some commentary between us all including the unsupported remarks.
Not all of the pundits, but many are suggesting Biden is done, done after producing the best economy over 4 years given two years of a pandemic. Kareem suggests we vote based upon their records and what they have done over 4 years and not decide based upon 60 or so minutes of an uncontrolled TV WWDebate lacking the necessary referring to smack down the lies and not answering questions. What we had was 60 plus minutes of truth versus the lies.
I tend to lean towards the truth all the time . . .
Why I Hate Presidential Debates
A presidential debate can gather 80 million or more watchers. That is sad news. Nothing of substance ever happens during a debate. Candidates bluster, insult, throw around dubious statistics, virtue signal, and even outright lie. But nothing new is learned at a debate that should influence a voter one way or the other. The important information is already out there: what have they done, what plans have they made to solve our problems and what do the experts say about the viability of those plans? Both men have been president and their records are all the evidence required. Anyone who makes up their mind about a candidate based on debates is the worst kind of voter: delusional that they have some special power to see into a person’s heart just by watching them on a stage. It’s lazy, insulting to democracy, and detrimental to the country.
In general, those who support a candidate always believe their candidate “won” the debate. But it doesn’t matter either way. The person who wins the debate isn’t necessarily a better candidate for president, they’re just better at debates, which is not a skill necessary to be a good president. It reminds me of Black Panther when M’Baku challenges T’Challa to be the leader of their country. What people would choose their leader based on hand-to-hand combat, the most useless skill for a modern leader? Fun in a movie, but dumb in real life.
What does it say about us as a society that we insist on this form of ritualized verbal combat that is nothing more than strutting and fretting their hour on the stage filled with sound and fury—signifying nothing?
If you watched just for the entertainment value of two codgers arguing in Real Housewives style, then that’s legit. Grab the popcorn and enjoy. If you’re watching to help make up your mind about which candidate to support, you don’t understand the responsibilities of democracy.
Bill
just so you know, i agree with that entirely. Hard to tell where you leave off and Kareem begins or vice versa. Moreover, I don’t trust the pundits. They all lie about Social Security or just talk about something they know nothing about. It took me awhile to not overreact to the debate…and the pundits. But “no reaction” may not be right either. Biden needs to look good from here on. And his people need to learn how to talk to the voters. Buttigiege (sp?) did a good job today. Of course, what i think is a good job doesn’t look at all like what politicians have won on since I have been old enough to notice.
” And why would I pay to comment there when I can do so at Angry Bear? Just some commentary between us all including the unsupported remarks.”
Glad to hear that.
This article in the NYT talks about how rural voters, who tend to vote Republican, are seen as different from urban voters. It talks about the difference between rural rage and rural resentment. But it also indicates rural voters are only 20 percent, so there is more going on.
I think that in focusing on the politics of resentment, it misses that Republicans (more so than Democrats) are about the politics of pandering. They have found it easy to pander to those who do not like how things have changed. There is a difference between the politics of change in rural and urban areas, so there is definitely something for academics to study, but refusing to analyze whether the resentment is justified limits the value of that pursuit.
Trump tells people he can put things back to the way they were. That appeals to both rural and urban resentment. (The relative power of rural and urban resentment could be another discussion.)
I consider this on topic because I think one of the responsibilities of democracy is to understand the people you need to compromise with. Both parties are poor at that, but Republicans are the ones who refuse to compromise. Even if “own the libs” is about trolling for a reaction, there is no Democratic counterpart.
Personally the only thing I dread more than walking on hot coals is watching politicians’ jibber jabber. Needless to say, I didn’t watch the debate.
However, I do think the panic of pro-Biden talking heads during and after the debate to be highly significant. And to think that these hired promoters were touting Biden’s mental acuity right up to the debate. (Krugman included.)
If the reaction to the debate showed anything, it’s just how far media outlets will go in shovelling out BS and misinformation…and not just on Biden’s mental fitness.
John:
It was needless to say as I knew it and Joel probably recognized it. It says more about your leanings and basis. Give it up on the mental illness trolling. It is a red herring. I will not rise to take the bait. Maybe Dale will grant you a boon? I doubt Joel will either.