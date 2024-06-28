The debate
The long term effect of the debate may be small, but the race is at best a tie, and I just don’t see how Biden can turn it around. I’m not saying he should drop out or that his candidacy is doomed. He still may be the Dems best bet. Maybe the outcry about his performance will blow over, the case against Trump will become clearer, and wandering Democrats will return to the fold. But Biden was not making much progress in the run up to the debate. The case for dropping out certainly got stronger, and the likelihood of a Trump win increased.
I have long been worried about Biden’s lack of a communication strategy. It has seemed that his team didn’t trust him in front of a microphone, or that he didn’t trust himself.
I guess they figured that his presidency would sell itself. This was not as crazy as it sounds. The effect of presidential speechmaking is ordinarily limited because of partisanship and the general difficulties of political persuasion. But here Biden’s poor communication reinforced the public’s key concern about his fitness for office.
Biden had lots of opportunities to nail Trump and he whiffed. It’s not clear if he was poorly prepped, or just was unable to execute his debate strategy. He has never been a disciplined speaker. And Trump is difficult to debate. It’s like debating an anti-vaxxer. You need to stay on message and ignore the endless stream of lies. That’s hard to do when you’re 35 and don’t have a stutter.
My sense is that Biden has always been overly complacent about his electoral prospects. Sometimes that’s fine. But sometimes the light at the end of the tunnel is an oncoming train. I hope he and his team and his family take the current situation seriously. What exactly is the plan for turning this around? If they cannot answer that question, stepping aside should at least be on the table.
i saw something worse than it sounds like you saw. Biden looked really old. really really old. I will still vote for him because I believe that even if he is too old to win a debate, somehow he has…or his team has…done as decent a job as we have a right to expect…and could continue to do so, with help from his people.
But “voters” won’t see it that way. Especially those who think the things they disagree with him about are worth the risk of having Trump win the Presidency.
I will add,because it may matter..the ads for him that I am seeing are bad to the point of being offensive. You can’t hear “malarkey” too many times before you start feeling like they are playing you for an idiot.
I don’t have any answers either. Maybe they need to start a rumor that someone slipped sleeping pills into his coffee before the debate….but then they’s still need to make him look like he did at the state of the union speech.
Califonia governor after the speech looked presidential. I don’t know if the people are ready for him. And I don’t know enough about him to be sure myself.
Newsom’s quite good, and Governor of California is no small thing, experience-wise. Solid left-of-center. Remember the storm he caused when he directed the county clerk to issue the first-ever gay marriage certificates when he was Mayor of San Francisco in 2004? People were predicting the end of his political career back then… Plus, he and Kamala Harris go way, way back. I think he didn’t run because he was playing the long game, didn’t want to be a party disruptor like Kennedy was in 1980.
coberly:
I am not shopping for the presidential look. I am shopping for past actions and the results of them which Biden has provided for this nation. Somehow, “you-all” did not listen to him as he repeatedly recited them. You were too much in awe of trumps ability to lie.
Did not see this debate. Silver Dollar City in Branson actually offered more entertainment value. Who’s have guessed, right? Anyway, read a few things this AM. For those think Biden should not be the candidate this fall, I suggest it is because of significant neurohealth questions, which, by extension, would be a good reason for him not to be President this afternoon. Not suggesting President Harris would be the absolute best hypothetical choice, but it would preserve incumbency and eliminate possible bitter in-fighting. The Republicans think she’s a doofus and make fun of her a lot seems pretty unimportant. Black and women voters likely would be firmed up a bit. The campaign axis is anti-Trump in any case.
Agree, who is running US.
paddy:
Congress
Eric:
So, you are following hearsay and making stuff up in your suggestions.
You did not watch the debate?
While Biden did hesitate in answering and at times fumbled with his wording, he did rebut trump on issues offering multiple achievements in each case.
I watched the debate.
Biden passed an exam in February 2024 which cleared him of issues.
Angry Bear is not a place for supposition, conjecture, and innuendo which you have apparently are getting quite bold in offering it up.
Funny how those who clamored the loudest Clinton was ((( The Candidate ))) while telling the millions hollering at the top of our lungs “don’t do it!” to sit down and shut up are now clamoring loudest for Joe to quit. Makes one wonder
Biden is not the problem, and needs to stay right where he’s at …
His health is a serious question, which makes for a political problem. Apart from all other considerations, for the human being Joe Biden, continuing as a candidate is very likely not in his own interest. Nor is being President even now. Even if the intentions of many looking to push him here may be quite bad, actually getting removed could easily be to his personal benefit. The notion that his condition was being heavily manipulated by editing tricks already seems greatly devalued in the press this morning.
How so?
He’s not 200 pounds overweight, been eating shit and huffing drugs all his life. Drumpf uck’s lifestyle and physical condition he could drop into a diabetic coma any moment, if not complete cardiac arrest. I’ve seen how people like that go (my “father”), it ain’t pretty and I will enjoy watching every bit of it
The call for Biden to resign is a vote for Trump …