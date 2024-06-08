New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for June 3 – 7 2024

NewDealdemocrat | June 8, 2024 3:49 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The stock market was conflicted by yesterday’s jobs report, but the bond market’s verdict was unequivocal: ignore the unemployment rate; it was a strong report which will stay the Fed’s hand from raising rates.

Meanwhile, coincident economic data in particular continues to look very expansionary. And the long leading indicator of corporate profits turned positive, as Q2 earnings are expected to be sharply higher.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the state of the economy, and reward me a little bit for organizing it and presenting it to you.

New Deal democrats Weekly Indicators for May 27 – 31