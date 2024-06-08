In-Box Topics Over the Last Few Weeks

In-Box Topics as discovered in my In-Box and accumulate every week. I can’t post them all even though I read or scan them. Maybe you will enjoy them?

Healthcare Politics

Engaging Antiracist And Decolonial Praxis To Advance Equity In Oregon Public Health Surveillance Practices, Health Affairs, This has consequences for how communities of color are represented or misrepresented, viewed, and valued and for what is prioritized and viewed as legitimate cause for action.

Activists ask again for reinstatement of Arkansas Medicaid benefits lost in 2023 ‘unwinding,’ Arkansas Advocate, Arkansas Medicaid recipients held the latest of several protests in front of the state Department of Human Services headquarters Wednesday, asking the agency again for broader health care coverage and the reinstatement of those who were disenrolled last year but still eligible.

Health Care’s Role In Ending Homelessness, Health Affairs, Housing—and the lack of access to it—has long been recognized as a critical social determinant of health.

Former Surgeon General’s Exorbitant ED Bill: Impact of ‘Cover Your Ass’ Care, MedPage Today, Jerome Adams, MD, MPH, sits down with MedPage Today to discuss his recent $10,000 ED bill.

AHRQ’s Healthcare Extension Service—State-Based Solutions to Health Care Improvement, Health Care Quality | JAMA | JAMA Network. What would you do if you had $1 billion over 10 years and wanted to make a significant impact on health care delivery?

How Employers Can Help Reduce Employees’ High Health Care Cost Burdens, Health Affairs, Affordable health care is increasingly out of reach for people who get insurance through their employers, including most people younger than age 65.

Fauci Denies ‘False Accusation’ of COVID Origins Cover-Up, MedPage Today, Fauci Denies ‘False Accusation’ of COVID Origins Cover-Up.