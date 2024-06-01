Battery Storage Growth to Fill Supply Gaps for States

Angry Bear | June 1, 2024 7:30 am



Oil Price author Irina Slav has an interesting story up about California using battery storage of GWs to fill in the supply gaps during Summer electricity needs due to heat. Brief and a short paragraph taken from the article Rapid Battery Storage Growth Will Help California Avoid Blackouts This Summer.

California could avoid rolling blackouts this summer thanks to a fast buildout in battery storage capacity, the state’s Energy Commission said this week. Since 2020, California has added 18.5 gigawatts of “new resources” as Bloomberg put it in a report on the news. These include 6.6 GW in battery storage capacity, 6.3 GW of solar generation capacity, and 1.4 GW of solar plus storage, the California Energy Commission said. These should provide supply security during the hottest months of the year, in combination with hydropower, which has increased after two wet winters, the authority also said. In case of extreme heat, the capacity already built could supply an additional 5 GW of electricity, helped by so-called peaker gas-fired plants. (The reader can finish the story themselves)

I read the article and then I begin to wonder why California’s neighbor (Texas ) can not do similar to stave off issues of a greater electrical need. “Texas Has Had the Most Power Outages Over Past 5 Years,” Governing. Claire Hao, San Antonio Express-News, TNS.

As the nation’s energy capital, it’s no surprise Texas ranks first in many energy-related metrics. One of those, unfortunately, turns out to be the number of power outages across the country over the last five years. There have been 263 power outages across Texas since 2019, more than any other state, each lasting an average of 160 minutes and impacting an estimated average of 172,000 Texans, according to an analysis by electricity retailer Payless Power. California ranked second with 221 outages from 2019 to 2023, while Washington placed third with 118, according to Adi Sachdeva, data researcher at Payless Power. The report was based on data from the Department of Energy. Again, the reader can finish the story themselves.

The only difference between the two states is when the need is required and the weather during that period.. California has summer needs and Texas shortages are in Winter. The question would be, what works in California during the summer, could it work in Texas during winter months?