Tesla and the law of gravity

Joel Eissenberg | April 15, 2024 11:41 am



OK, Tesla isn’t Bitcoin and it isn’t Trump’s Pravda Social, but:“Tesla announced to Gigafactory Texas employees that it will shorten Cybertruck production shift amid rumors that it is preparing a round of layoffs.“We received several reports today from Tesla employees hearing rumors of an important round of layoffs happening this week at the company.“Some of them are talking about layoffs as high as 20% of the workforce, which would mean tens of thousands of employees.”Yes, Tesla actually makes something tangible, so it’s not just NFTs on wheels, but it’s hard to ignore the impression that some of the company valuation is linked to a cult of personality.