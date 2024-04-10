Speaking of a Civil War, Arizona Politicians touched the 3rd Rail

Bill Haskell | April 10, 2024 11:30 am



Arizona is a state which does not stand on its own for protecting the rights of its citizens. In this case, we speak of a woman’s right to determine what is right for her individual self and body. The Supreme Court revived a near-total abortion ban with its support of a 160-year-old law. The law provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

And, in its 4-2 opinion, the conservative majority wrote:

“Physicians are now on notice that all abortions, except those necessary to save a woman’s life, are illegal.”

Arizona citizens may get a chance to decide whether to keep the ban or revoke it this November. What was an anti-abortion stance (quietly and some vocally) for Republicans in AZ, has become “oh, we are neutral on this issue.” The Republican political kabuki theater to win the votes of the anti’s has now disappeared. trump just smiles and claims he is neutral. Senatorial candidate Kari Lake has changed her mind.

AZ has reaped what should not be with it’s silly and ignorant attitudes.