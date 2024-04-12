Open Thread, April 12 2024 Inflation Increases – Look to Gasoline and Shelter

Angry Bear | April 12, 2024 7:30 am



Consumer Price Index – March 2024 (bls.gov)

“The BLS index for shelter rose in March, as did the index for gasoline. Combined, these two indexes

contributed over half of the monthly increase in the index for all items. The energy index rose 1.1

percent over the month. The food index rose 0.1 percent in March. The food at home index was

unchanged, while the food away from home index rose 0.3 percent over the month.

Good reads on the March BLS Report.