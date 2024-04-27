Idaho Deputy Solicitor General Answering SCOTUS Justices on Idaho’s Abortion Law

Bill Haskell | April 27, 2024 7:43 pm



Listening to the back and forth between the justices and Idaho’s Solicitor General, there is tension on display here. The Idaho Solicitor General appears to take the stance the abortion is available if necessary. The justices are questioning how such could be if doctors will not treat the women if abortion is needed. That being, doctors believe they blocked by Idaho’s abortion law.

Alito takes the chicken or the egg approach with US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar. He describes “situations where it is not clear which of two events should be considered the cause and which should be considered the effect, to express a scenario of infinite regress, or to express the difficulty of sequencing actions where each seems to depend on others being . . . ” US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar is accepting none of this. Listen to her argument rather hear it from me.

Idaho Deputy Solicitor General Joshua N. Turner making an attempt to justify Idaho’s law on abortions.