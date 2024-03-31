Sunday Funnies: “GOP Lawmaker Thinks He Exposed Busload of ‘Illegals'”

Angry Bear | March 31, 2024 7:00 am



Anyone have a sword available for him to fall upon after his commentary of illegals invading Michigan?

“Happening right now,” Michigan GOP Lawmaker State Rep. Matt Maddock wrote.

“Three busses [sic] just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort?”

Attached to the tweet were grainy photos of white buses at Detroit’s airport and a plane. He tagged Pete Hoekstra, a former representative for Michigan in Congress and Ambassador to the Netherlands under Donald Trump.

And the answer . . .

Hmmm, they were headed to the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. The three buses were filled with Gonzaga basketball players. Gonzaga lost to Purdue that night. Maddock confirmed he was an idiot.

One of my favorite Michigan Senators had this to say.

Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) also piled on to mock Maddock.

“A sitting State Representative sees a group of busses at the airport and immediately yells ‘illegal invaders’ which is a pretty rude (and also, frankly, dangerous) way to greet the Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Team arriving for March Madness,” she cracked.