Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family finds fault with an award given in her name to Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch

Angry Bear | March 15, 2024 6:11 pm



There has to be more deserving unrecognized people worthy of recognition running around today? Why would the Opperman Foundation believe Musk and Murdoch are deserving of such an award given in Justice Ruth Ginsburg’s name?

CNN, Tierney Sneed

The family of the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wants her name pulled off an award after the foundation in charge of doling it out named SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch among this year’s recipients. Ginsburg’s family objected to the Opperman’s Foundation selection.

“In a statement obtained by CNN, Ginsburg’s family said that, with the selection of this year’s honorees, the Opperman Foundation had ‘strayed far from the original mission of the award and from what Justice Ginsburg stood for.’

Ginsburg’s family said they were not affiliated with the award and called the choices of honorees this year an “affront” to the justice’s memory.

They added that the family supports a letter by Trevor Morrison, a former Ginsburg clerk. ‘(N)ot everyone on this year’s slate reflects the values to which the Justice dedicated her career, and for which the Justice is rightly revered around the world,’ the letter states.

Ginsburg, a longtime liberal member of the high court who died at age 87 in 2020, consistently delivered progressive votes on major social issues, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage and immigration.

In addition to Musk and Murdoch, lifestyle icon Martha Stewart, actor Sylvester Stallone and financier Michael Milken are also recipients of the award.”