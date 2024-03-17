Open Thread March 17 2024, January and February were rough months for inflation
Employ America’s current corecast is for a 2.86% YoY core PCE print for February. The six-month growth rate of core PCE, which was under 2% in December, should now be over 3% in February. Core services ex-housing inflation will be up on a year-on-year basis versus the previous meeting. Many FOMC members, especially among the moderates in the committee (Daly, Mester, Powell, Waller) have expressed a willingness to look through a hot January potentially plagued by seasonality issues, but two months are probably too much to stomach. “March 2024 FOMC Preview,” employamerica.org. Preston Mui
Why people see truth in Trump’s lies
Boston Globe – March 15
A scholar of rhetoric breaks down how people come to believe things that the opposing political tribe finds abhorrent.
(Excerpts from interview…)
I think we need to remember that rhetoric is all about persuasion, not about truth, as such. I think the Globe interview posted is only about how Trump might win re-election, not about how dangerous for the US & the world for that to happen.
@Fred,
So for people who can’t be persuaded by truth, facts and evidence, we need to be prepared to entertain alternative facts? Is that the message?
You recall the great observations on the Net a few years ago, from a Princeton professor I recall, On Bullshit.
Harry Frankfurt – On Bullshit
As taken from “The Warning.”
According to NBC News and three of the very best journalists in America, Carol Lee, Peter Nicholas and Courtney Kube, the cadre of cloistered DC careerists, lobbyists, and staffers around the president has triggered deep anxiety about their strategy to beat Trump.
An excerpt:
For months, Democrats have watched the 2024 campaign unfold with rising alarm as the sitting president struggles to gain ground against his defeated predecessor. Frustrations rippling through the party have reached the top, with Biden at times second-guessing travel decisions and communications strategies that have left much of the electorate clueless about his record, interviews with nearly 20 lawmakers, present and past administration officials and Biden allies show…
Surrounded by protective aides who want to minimize the chances of a flub, the 81-year-old president has chafed at restraints that he sees as counter to his natural instincts as a retail politician, a third person familiar with internal discussions said.
He has felt cocooned at times and has been eager to get out more, meet voters face-to-face and take the fight directly to Trump, said the third person and a fourth also familiar with the matter who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss campaign strategy and the president’s private views
There are signs that some within his party are also losing patience with him.
“Biden stood up in front of the whole world and said, ‘I’m ready. I’m the guy who can take down Donald Trump,’” said Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash. “So, he goddamn well better do it. We don’t have time for him to be worried about whether or not people are saying things right or the poll numbers are where they should be. I want focused energy and not defensive anger.”…
At times, Biden gets suggestions that conflict with one another. Some advisers have told him he should walk faster out of concern that his gait feeds impressions that he’s too old. And yet the White House is sufficiently worried about him tripping that he has taken to boarding Air Force One via a shorter staircase through the belly of the plane, forgoing the iconic image of the president waving from the main doorway high above the tarmac.
“He’s probably a little mad at himself for not being more forceful with the staff,” a person familiar with internal discussions said.
Privately, Biden questions whether he should trust his gut instincts over the guidance coming from the array of advisers tending to his political interests, this person added.