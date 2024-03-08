Navy demoted Ronny Jackson after probe into his behavior

Bill Haskell | March 8, 2024 6:30 am



Admiral , Captain Ronny Jackson was demoted and was not too happy about it. I think he deserved it. After reading the Inspector General’s report, it should have happened sooner. Admiral Ronny as compared to Admiral “Bull” Halsey? Hmmm/

Navy demoted Ronny Jackson after probe into White House behavior, msn.com, Dan Diamond.

The worst job I had in the Marines was having to chase prisoners to the Brig. Most of the time it was because of drugs. They got caught. If they were court martialed, the best they could do was a General Discharge. In the early seventies, it was not a well-received discharge. Now, I think things have changed.

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson was reduced in rank from Rear Admiral to Captain. A loss of an ~$15,000/year is wages. Terrible being a Captain instead of an Admiral. How did he arrive at this conclusion?

Supposedly he wrecked a military vehicle, was found drunk a few times. Ok, so he is a party animal and was coming back from a going-away party. The issue here is his failure to safely prescribe pharmaceuticals. According to an Inspector General’s Report as reported there was more than just this factor.

Other allegations included in the document include that Jackson would prescribe medications when “other physicians would not” and that the White House’s medical unit had “questionable record keeping for pharmaceuticals,” making it difficult to account for all controlled substances. In one instance, according to the document, Jackson provided “a large supply” of Percocet to a White House Military Office staffer, throwing the White House Medical Unit staff “into a panic” when it could not account for it.

If those facts are untrue, there is enough in the Inspector General’s Report to warrant a demotion and subsequent removal. It raises a question of how do you get that high in rank and then blow-yourself-up?

Ronny was bold enough to talk about Biden.

Jackson won reelection in 2022 and has emerged as a leading critic of President Biden’s fitness for office, injecting himself into this year’s presidential campaign with frequent TV appearances, news conferences and public statements assessing the 81-year-old Biden’s mental and physical health. Jackson also has publicly called for Biden to undergo a cognitive exam comparable to the one he administered to Trump in January 2018, invoking concerns that are shared by many independent voters and some Democrats. A Monmouth University poll conducted last month found that 32 percent of registered voters were confident in Biden’s physical and mental stamina, compared with 51 percent of voters who were confident in the 77-year-old Trump’s fitness.

After watching the SOTU address tonight, I would say Biden still has his marbles and can win a second term quite readily.