Is this true?
Whenever Elon Musk says a thing, I reflexively mistrust it. So when I saw a video clip of Musk making this assertion, I wanted to think I learned something about auto industry, but then I considered the source:
“Large incumbent carmakers sell their cars at low to zero true margin. Most of their profit is selling replacement parts to their fleet, of which 70% to 80% are past warranty. Like razors & blades.”
What say you, Bears? Is he correct?
Well, we are a culture of planned obsolescence.
Bear with me: some conspiracies are of such validity that entire cottage industries spring up of conspiracies so wacko as to make all conspiracies, including valid conspiracies, wacko. So too with populism. Pardon the pun but sometimes there’s diamonds in the dust, most populism is so wack it makes the few kernels of truth wack. Musk is a lightening rod for that kind of stuff
He’s just repeating what he heard on tgeevee …
Oh, right, the question ~ in the traditional car market yes, true
Things are changing but in the traditional car market manufacturers don’t sell to consumers, they sell to dealers who volume purchase at low to zero margins
My question: if you’ve waited a list for three or more months does that count as a dealer purchase? Or direct manufacturer to consumer? I bought a car a year ago through a dealer but it came right off the boat …
@Ten,
Thanks. That’s how I figured it, but considering it was Elon, my crap detector was sounding in the background.