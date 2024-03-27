Is this true?

Joel Eissenberg | March 27, 2024 5:49 am



Whenever Elon Musk says a thing, I reflexively mistrust it. So when I saw a video clip of Musk making this assertion, I wanted to think I learned something about auto industry, but then I considered the source:



“Large incumbent carmakers sell their cars at low to zero true margin. Most of their profit is selling replacement parts to their fleet, of which 70% to 80% are past warranty. Like razors & blades.”



What say you, Bears? Is he correct?

